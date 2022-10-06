Iberdrola strengthens local onshore wind supply chain in Poland

A team from Iberdrola has paid a visit to ZREW transformer factory in Lodz to supervise progress in the manufacturing of a 30/110 kV, 63 MVA power transformer which will service Korytnica II onshore wind farm.

ZREW, part of R&S group, is one of Poland’s leading manufacturers of oil-immersed transformers for power stations, heat and power plants, wind farms, distribution networks as well as special transformers for industrial applications.

The team was led by Alejandro Rodríguez, Iberdrola Renewables (Onshore) Country Manager in Poland, and Piotr Wroblewski, Iberdrola Networks Manager in Poland, together with Raúl Martín, Antonio Fuentes and Pedro Uncilla from Iberdrola’s Networks team for North and Central Europe. They were accompanied by Tomasz Kazmierczak, ZREW Project Manager for Korytnica II, and Bartosz Sobolewski, CJR Head of CEE Region.

Construction of Korytnica II onshore wind project (50.5 MW) began in June 2022 by CJR Polska, the wind farm’s EPC provider, with commissioning expected in 2023.

CJR Polska awarded the construction of the substation to Polish electrical subcontractor P&Q. Under this framework, R&S ZREW is set to deliver a 30/110 kV, 63 MVA power transformer which will be installed as part of the extension of the existing 30/110 kV step-up substation, where the wind farm will be connected to.

Iberdrola is committed to the development of local supply chains in the countries where it operates, thus benefiting local communities by supporting direct and indirect jobs that are critical for a strong local economy while gaining flexibility to meet supply and demand during peak times.

Rodríguez said: “The best way to tackle the climate and energy crisis is to accelerate the transition to renewables, stepping up investments to revitalise economic activity and job creation. Working with local suppliers not only taps local talent and skills aimed at creating strong, sustainable, local supply chains but it also benefits the economic and social wellbeing of the communities we serve. In ZREW we have found a solid, reliable partner and we look forward to working together as we deliver new projects.”

Iberdrola is expanding its presence in Poland, a key growth market for the company, where it already operates Zopowy (30 MW) and Korytnica I (82.5 MW) onshore wind farms and has plans to increase its renewable energy capacity to 261 MW by 2023.

