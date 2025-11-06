£10 million investment set to support Port of East Anglia, supporting wind farm construction

Green energy company, ScottishPower Renewables and Peel Ports Group are set to invest £10 million in the Port of East Anglia in Great Yarmouth to support the construction of ScottishPower’s £4 billion East Anglia TWO wind farm.

The multi-million pound investment will fund a significant upgrade of the port’s North Terminal to enable the pre-assembly and load-out of the 64 wind turbines for the clean energy project, and support 100 jobs.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed the investment, alongside a suite of renewables projects, as he arrived at COP30 in Brazil. He commented: “It’s full speed ahead in our mission to bring about the clean power revolution – delivering energy security, getting bills down for good and generating growth in communities across the UK. Creating skilled, well-paid jobs across Great Yarmouth, Belfast, and Greater Manchester, this is national renewal in action – championing the interests of working people all over the country.”

The upgrade works in Great Yarmouth will ensure the port can accommodate the latest generation Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines being used on East Anglia TWO, including the 115 m blades that will be manufactured in Hull.

Charlie Jordan, ScottishPower Renewables’ CEO, added: “This investment is great news not just for Great Yarmouth and the regional economy – it is a real shot in the arm for the wider UK supply chain, showcasing how it can support the global offshore wind industry as we build more clean power. It also signals our continued commitment to the region, almost 10 years on from supporting a £5 million investment in the port to enable the construction of our first project, East Anglia ONE, and solidifying Lowestoft as a permanent base for our offshore wind projects in the East of England. These investments help deliver energy security, support jobs, and unlock growth, and it is great to see that come to life right here in Great Yarmouth, in partnership with Peel Ports.”

The works will include the construction of a second ‘heavy lift’ pad on the North Terminal, where the turbine towers will be pre-assembled before they are loaded onto the installation vessel; expansion and enhancements to the ports storage areas to accommodate the larger components and use of larger capacity cranes.

Claudio Veritiero, CEO, Peel Ports Group, noted: “We are very pleased to continue in our long-standing relationship with ScottishPower Renewables with the pre-assembly phase of the East Anglia TWO development, utilising The Port of East Anglia’s fantastic facilities. We’re especially proud of the positive impact the project will have on East Anglia, and its significance for the UK’s future renewables production, creating green jobs and representing a boost to the local and national economies.”

Darren Davidson, UK Vice President for Siemens Energy and Siemens Gamesa, concluded: “The UK is leading the way in delivering offshore wind projects like East Anglia TWO that will produce enough clean energy to power the equivalent of almost 1 million homes. This is a notable example of how the UK supply chain is delivering the UK’s energy transition all along the east coast, from our offshore blade factory in Hull to the port at Great Yarmouth.”

The investment in the Port of East Anglia is testament to ScottishPower’s commitment to the region, which is the heart of its UK offshore wind operations, and further cements East Anglia’s reputation as a leading hub for the offshore renewables industry.

It also brings ScottishPower’s investment with companies registered in the East Anglia region to over £62 million in the last five years.

Situated 33 km off the Suffolk coast, East Anglia TWO’s 64 turbines will have the capacity to generate up to 960 MW of green electricity – enough to power the equivalent of almost 1 million homes.

Offshore construction is expected to get underway in 2027, with the wind farm becoming operational in 2028.

