ScottishPower picks Great Yarmouth as port for East Anglia TWO

The pre-assembly and load-out of the wind turbines for ScottishPower Renewables £4 billion East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm is set to be carried out on the project’s doorstep after the green energy company selected Peel Ports Great Yarmouth as its port of choice for the pre-assembly works.

The companies have signed a reservation agreement that will see the Siemens Gamesa turbine components and sections come together for assembly at the Norfolk site, before installation in the southern North Sea in 2028.

Situated 33 km off the Suffolk coast, East Anglia TWO ‘s 64 turbines will have the capacity to generate up to 960 MW of green electricity – enough to power the equivalent of almost 1 million homes.

The choice of Great Yarmouth as the pre-assembly port is testament to ScottishPower Renewables’ commitment to the UK and the East Anglia region– and further cements the region’s reputation as a leading hub for the offshore renewables industry.

Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ Managing Director for Offshore, said: “Building more green energy for the UK in the UK delivers energy security and reduces our reliance on fossil fuels, which will help bring down customer bills. But it also does much more than that – it makes a real difference for people and places, creating jobs, growth, and lasting economic benefits.

“It’s fantastic to be working with Peel Ports Great Yarmouth to bring that to life for people and businesses across East Anglia, while showcasing the world-class facilities we have here on our doorstep to support a global industry. I look forward to seeing our towers of green power take shape when the project gets underway.”

Richard Goffin, Port Director, Peel Ports Group, added: “We’re very proud that ScottishPower Renewables has once again chosen Great Yarmouth to support this huge project, having previously worked together on the East Anglia One development. This continued partnership reflects confidence in our port’s capabilities, facilities and team. Great Yarmouth has proved itself to be an outstanding base for the growing offshore renewables market, not just in the southern North Sea but extend-ing further afield, including the North Sea.

“As we strengthen our relationship with SPR, we’re excited about the opportunities ahead and the role this development plays in supporting the UK’s evolving industrial strategy around clean energy. Our hope is that this development will attract other operators to the town, creating jobs and opportunities for local business-es.”

Offshore construction for East Anglia Two is expected to get underway in 2027, with the wind farm becoming operational in 2028.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!