wpd windmanager awarded tender

wpd windmanager has been appointed as operations manager by Berliner Stadtwerke for the Teltow II wind farm.



Image courtesy of Berliner Stadtwerke.

On 1 January 2022, wpd windmanager GmbH & Co. KG took over the management of the wind farm Teltow II. At the end of September 2021, Berliner Stadtwerke tendered the commercial and technical management of the wind farm. wpd windmanager was subsequently awarded the contract. The Teltow II wind farm, located approximately 20 km southwest of the centre of Berlin, Germany, consists of three Nordex N149/5.X turbines with a total capacity of 17.1 MW. Commissioning is expected to take place in February. "We are very pleased to have been selected for this new project and, of course, to expand our already successful co-operation," expresses Gerrit Baerwald, Sales and Technical Management at wpd windmanager.

wpd windmanager already manages the wind turbines near Ladeburg and Stahnsdorf, Germany, for Berliner Stadtwerke. "For us, wpd windmanager offered the most promising full package," says Dirk Babinski, project manager at Berliner Stadtwerke. "We were particularly convinced by the expertise, experience, and scope of services. The fact that we were already working together successfully on other wind projects was, of course, also an important criterion."

With the wind farm Teltow II, the operational management of wpd windmanager receives powerful growth. The three Nordex N149/5.X turbines with a rated output of 5.7 MW each are now the most powerful turbines in the portfolio of the operations manager.

