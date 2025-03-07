Mammoet signs contract to support SeAH Wind with Hornsea 3 offshore wind project

SeAH Wind has announced the appointment of Mammoet, Glacier Energy, and Hutchinson Engineering as subcontractors for the Hornsea 3 Offshore wind project.

With commercial production set to commence in Spring 2025, these subcontractors have been selected to support with the operational and logistical services within the 120-acre site located on the South Bank of Teesworks, UK.

SeAH Wind will be supplying the monopile foundations for the Hornsea 3 project, situated approximately 120 km off the Norfolk Coast in the North Sea. Upon completion, it will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

Chris Sohn, CEO at SeAH Wind, commented: “At SeAH Wind, we are excited to partner with Mammoet, Glacier Energy, and Hutchinson Engineering for the Hornsea 3 project. These appointments reflect our commitment to delivering leading XXXL Monopiles. With these partners, we are confident that we will meet our project goals while upholding high standards of quality, safety, and efficiency.”

Mammoet has been appointed to provide self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs) within the SeAH Wind facility. Its scope includes the transportation of can/cone structures and completed monopiles. By leveraging Mammoet’s expertise in heavy transport solutions in offshore wind site logistics, SeAH Wind ensures a movement of monopiles that minimises downtime and improves overall production efficiency.

Glacier Energy will conduct non-destructive testing (NDT) of welds throughout the manufacturing process. Its NDT inspections will enhance the reliability and durability of the monopiles, ensuring they meet both Ørsted’s standards and international offshore wind regulations.

Scott Martin, Group CEO at Glacier Energy, added: “We are proud to be supporting SeAH Wind with NDT services for the Hornsea 3 project, marking a milestone for Glacier Energy. This collaboration builds on our heritage of supporting wind foundation manufacturers and reinforces our commitment to the northeast of England’s growth. We look forward to working with SeAH Wind and playing a role in the success of the project.”

Hutchinson Engineering has been tasked with supplying secondary steel components for the Hornsea 3 project. SeAH Wind sought a UK-based company capable of delivering these complex parts in compliance with Ørsted drawings and specifications. Hutchinson Engineering’s previous experience on Ørsted projects, combined with its expertise, makes them an ideal partner for this phase of the project.

Steve Adams, Managing Director at Hutchinsons Engineering, responded: “Hutchinson is delighted to have been awarded the Secondary Steel contract by SeAH Wind. This demonstrates our growth and expertise in supplying steel structures and products to the offshore sector, highlighting the business gains achieved through the OWGP business improvement programme.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.