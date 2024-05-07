RWE completes Jüchen wind farm rebuild

RWE has completed the rebuilding of a wind farm on the A 44n motorway, near the township of Jüchen. The farm is now feeding green electricity into the grid. The six wind turbines, built upon recultivated opencast mining land, have a total output of 27 MW, and produce green electricity for around 26 000 households – more than the total number in Jüchen itself. RWE, the municipality of Jüchen and energy supplier NEW will jointly operate the wind farm in future.

“The goal of all the project partners has been achieved: the rotors are turning and the wind farm is generating green electricity. I would like to express my sincere thanks to everyone who ensured the dismantling and new construction work proceeded safely. I am delighted that our town is contributing to the energy transition and supplying its citizens with electricity, as well as benefitting from the participation model,” said Harald Zillikens, Mayor of Jüchen.

“Green electricity from the region for the region – this guiding principle makes a significant contribution to the success of the energy transition. We need the acceptance of the local people and companies that work together successfully with the neighbouring municipalities. This wind farm is an excellent example of this,” commented Michael Theisejans, Managing Director of NEW Re GmbH.

“From liaising with the authorities to laying the last cable – all colleagues and partner companies involved have done a great job. The wind farm on recultivated opencast mining land contributes to RWE’s goal of consistently expanding the share of renewable energy generation in the Rhenish mining area,” added Agata Schallenberg, Head of the Construction Department for Wind and Solar Farms at RWE in Germany.

Rebuilding the wind farm was necessary because structural defects had been discovered in the concrete parts of the hybrid towers of the original wind turbines. The wind farm was therefore rebuilt not only from scratch, but also sustainably: Large parts of the old turbines such as nacelles, hubs and rotor blades could be reused to save resources.

RWE holds 51% of the shares in the cooperative wind farm, with 49% shared between the municipality of Jüchen and NEW.

