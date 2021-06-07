Alewijnse connects transformer to DEME’s offshore vessel

The first steps have been taken for the first French offshore wind farm, Saint-Nazaire. Alewijnse has successfully connected a new transformer to the high-voltage board and distribution panels of a new drill on board DEME's installation vessel, Innovation.

This has enabled it to start drilling the foundations in the rocky seabeds off France’s Atlantic coast for the installation of 80 XL monopiles for wind turbines on the French wind farm, Saint Nazaire. The installation, cable and steel works were completed satisfactorily and within the intended timeframe, despite the stringent COVID-19 measures.

DEME and Alewijnse have been working closely together since 2015 on developing automation and electrical installations for use on board vessels serving the offshore wind sector. Projects delivered jointly since then include the supply and installation of an innovative and intuitive vessel management system for the helicopter deck on board the jack-up vessel Apollo, the cabling on board the cable laying vessel Living Stone, and the development of two advanced QA Bolt Tension Logging systems for the installation of wind turbines.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.