New Jersey’s Ocean Wind 1 receives green light

Ocean Wind 1, New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm, today announced receipt of its record of decision (ROD) from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM): an important step in the federal environmental review process.

Ocean Wind 1 remains on track to begin onshore construction activities in the 3Q23, with offshore construction ramping up in 2024. Ocean Wind 1 will kickstart New Jersey’s role in the American offshore wind industry, powering approximately 500 000 homes with reliable renewable energy when it begins commercial operations in 2025.

“Ocean Wind 1 is on the cusp of making history as construction on New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm is set to begin in a few short months, delivering on the promise of good-paying jobs, local investment and clean energy,” said David Hardy, Group EVP and CEO Americas at Ørsted.

“By preparing to begin onshore construction this fall, Ocean Wind 1 will help bring New Jersey one crucial step closer to achieving a 100% clean energy economy by 2035 and 11 000 MW of offshore wind power by 2040,” added Phil Murphy, Governor of New Jersey.