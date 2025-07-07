Mammoet signs contract with Heerema Marine Contractors for 2GW programme scopes

Mammoet has signed a support agreement for TenneT’s 2 GW programme; one that will see it support Heerema Marine Contractors with the offshore installation of two giant topsides.

Mammoet will help to prepare them for float-over operations by skidding the topsides from HTV to the newly-built Heerema H731 barge, using hydraulic skid shoes.

After the skid-over operation, Mammoet’s unique ‘Mega Jack System’ will lift the topsides to the designated float-over height onboard the H-731. A deck support frame (or float-over frame) will then be pulled underneath the topsides to enable their final installation onto jacket foundations.

TenneT’s 2 GW programme will see a total of fourteen high-voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore grid connection systems, each with a capacity of 2 GW, installed in the North Sea by 2032 – six in Germany and eight in the Netherlands.

The innovative HVDC systems receive and send ashore power generated by wind farms in the North Sea. They convert this power from alternative current to direct current and offer a higher transmission capacity using fewer cables.

Richard Verhoeff, Sales Director at Mammoet, commented: “With this contract, Mammoet will be playing a key role in securing the future of energy in Northern Europe while showcasing our unique capabilities in both high-precision skidding and jacking operations. We are delighted to be working closely with Heerema and thank them for enabling us to play an even greater role in the wider energy transition.”

Martijn Wijdeveld, Director Supply Chain Management and Procurement at Heerema, added: “Mammoet is a market leader in offshore wind heavy lift and transport, and has proven it has the knowledge, equipment, and engineers to manage the world’s biggest projects. We look forward to collaborating with them, benefitting from their vast experience of carrying out heavy lifts and transports safely and efficiently.”

