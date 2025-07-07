Nordex Group receives order in Germany

SAB WindTeam has ordered 13 N163/6.X turbines with a total capacity of 91 MW from the Nordex Group. The supply contract also includes comprehensive premium service for the turbines with a term of 20 years.

The turbines, each with a hub height of 164 m, are set to be installed at the Fretzdorf site in Brandenburg, Germany, near Wittstock/Dosse. Installation works of the Fretzdorfer Heide wind farm is scheduled to start in 3Q26, and full commissioning of all turbines at this forest site is planned for spring 2027.

Felipe Villalon Waldburg-Zeil, Director Sales Region Central of the Nordex Group, said: “We’re proud to once again collaborate with SAB WindTeam on a project of this scale like the Fretzdorfer Heide wind farm. This initiative sends a clear message in support of Germany’s renewable energy expansion and sustainable progress in Brandenburg. By securing long-term service for the high-performance N163/6.X turbines, SAB WindTeam is ensuring reliable turbine availability throughout the operational phase.”

Lars Niebuhr, Managing Director of SAB WindTeam GmbH, added: “We are pleased to be working with Nordex to implement a large wind farm at a forest site for which these turbines are ideally suited.”

