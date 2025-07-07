ORLEN installs first Blatic Power turbine

The ORLEN Group, in partnership with Northland Power, has commenced the installation of Europe’s largest offshore wind turbines, each with a capacity of 15 MW. The first turbine has now been installed in Polish waters of the Baltic Sea, ushering in a new era for Poland’s economy with the inception of the offshore wind power sector. A single minute of turbine operation can generate enough electricity to power an electric bus for a 100-km journey. Manufactured by Danish company Vestas, the turbines include components produced locally, including at a facility in Szczecin. As early as 2026, the Baltic Power offshore wind farm will be capable of covering up to 3% of Poland’s electricity demand.

“We have entered a key stage in the execution of a project that is truly reshaping the Polish energy landscape. Diversifying our power generation sources and reducing dependence on fossil fuels are crucial steps towards enhancing our long-term energy resilience, especially vital amid today’s geopolitical instability. Having ended the region’s reliance on Russian hydrocarbons, we are now turning the page to begin a new chapter in Poland’s energy history. This project equips us with the expertise that will drive the development of further offshore wind farms outlined in our strategic plan. Our experience and commitment will also be invaluable for the broader economy. Offshore wind power, as one of the most efficient and predictable sources of renewable energy supporting conventional capacity, will help create a stable, clean and competitive energy mix in Poland,” said Ireneusz Fafara, CEO and President of the Management Board of ORLEN.

As part of the Baltic Power project, the first of 76 turbines have already been installed. Each of them is capable of generating enough energy to power every household in a city the size of Stalowa Wola or Krosno. Offshore turbines reach a capacity factor of nearly 50%, a level of efficiency comparable to that of conventional energy sources.

The turbine towers exceed 120 m in height, with the total structure – including foundations – reaching 250 m. Some of the Baltic Power turbine towers are made from recycled steel. This is the first time this approach has been used in wind farm construction. The nacelles, the size of a three-storey house, are installed on the towers and fitted with blades measuring 115 m in length. The resulting swept area is 43 700 m2, equivalent to over six football pitches.

“This is a landmark day for the Polish energy sector. We have successfully undertaken a pioneering operation to install the largest wind turbines currently deployed in Europe. Constructing an offshore wind farm is a massive engineering and logistical challenge, requiring the synchronised effort of up to 15 different vessels. What makes this joint project between ORLEN and Northland Power even more meaningful is the local content: many components, including some of the nacelles, are manufactured right here in Poland at the Vestas new plant in Szczecin. They complement other domestically produced elements such as topsides of offshore substations, onshore cables and elements of foundations,” added Grzegorz Szablinski, President of the Management Board of Baltic Power.

The turbines are being installed by a 160-m-long jack-up vessel. With a load capacity of up to 11 000 t, it can transport three complete turbines – comprising tower sections, nacelles and blades – in a single trip. In 2024, the vessel underwent an upgrade and was fitted with new cranes capable of lifting up to 1600 t to handle turbines of the size used in the Baltic Power project.

Simultaneously, foundation works – including the installation of monopiles and transition pieces – are ongoing on the offshore construction site. Preparations are underway for the installation of inter-array and export offshore cables. Offshore substations are scheduled to be installed later in autumn.

The operational commissioning of the farm is expected in 2026.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!