Ecowende’s wind farm produces its first green energy

Ecowende’s wind farm, Hollandse Kust West, one of the most ecological offshore wind farms in the world, is now connected to TenneT’s offshore grid and has produced its first carbon-free energy.

The wind park is being developed 53 km off the Dutch coast by Ecowende, a joint venture of Shell, Chubu, and Eneco. It consists of 52 wind turbines, each with a power output of 15 MW, for a total installed capacity of 760 MW. Offshore construction began in December 2025 with the installation of the first monopile. Full commercial power delivery is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Reaching first power is a significant milestone for Ecowende and for the Dutch energy transition. Once fully commissioned, the wind park will generate 3.3 TWh of renewable electricity per year; enough to meet approximately 3% of the Netherlands’ total electricity demand.

Ekansh Aggarwal, Commissioning Manager, Ecowende, noted: “We are delighted to produce the first green electrons from the Ecowende wind farm. We often talk about milestones along a project’s journey, and Ecowende has many firsts to date, but to see the turbines spinning and to have reached first power safely and successfully, is a great achievement for everyone involved in the project. While this is an important moment to remember, our focus remains on safely commissioning the remaining assets and delivering a reliable offshore wind farm that will generate clean electricity for decades to come.”

The Ecowende wind farm is connected to the Dutch onshore grid via TenneT’s offshore high-voltage infrastructure. TenneT serves as the developer of the ‘offshore power socket’ and power grid that brings Ecowende’s output ashore, working in close co-ordination with Ecowende and the relevant ministries and coastal authorities.

Robin van Buchem, Head of Operations NL, TenneT, highlighted: “Connecting the Ecowende wind farm to our offshore grid is another milestone in building the renewable energy infrastructure the Netherlands needs. TenneT is proud to play its part in bringing this clean power from the North Sea to Dutch homes and businesses.”

What sets the Ecowende wind farm apart is not only its scale but its pioneering approach to ecological integration. At Ecowende's initiative, Vestas is fitting seven turbines with a single, red-painted blade to test whether the colour contrast reduces bird collision risk during rotation. Other above-water measures include a dedicated bird corridor, wider turbine spacing, elevated nacelles, adaptive curtailment and artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted radar monitoring for birds and bats.

Below the waterline, specially designed scour protection creates rock crevices and bays that shelter fish and other marine species, while fish holes in the monopile foundations are being trialled as additional fish habitat. These are just a few of the ecological innovations, as part of Ecowende's ambition to set a new standard for offshore wind in harmony with nature.

The day-to-day operations and maintenance of the wind farm will be carried out by Eneco Wind Offshore Operations and Vestas Services. Electricity trading is handled by Next Kraftwerke, together with SEEL and EET. Next Kraftwerke began marketing Ecowende’s electricity on 4 July and acts as Balancing Service Provider and Congestion Service Provider for the wind farm, managing system integration and congestion across day-ahead, intraday, and balancing energy markets on behalf of Ecowende.

Marc Rühs, CEO, Next Kraftwerke, commented: “Ecowende demonstrates how we are successfully integrating renewable energy into the energy system on a large scale and optimally integrating offshore wind into the market. We actively trade the farm across various markets, thereby making a measurable contribution to grid stability and economic performance.”

The wind farm actively supports grid stability by providing balancing energy, particularly automatic negative frequency reserve. This balancing energy product compensates for frequency fluctuations in the power grid by flexibly adjusting the power fed into the grid and balancing out excess electricity. In this way, the Ecowende wind farm makes an important contribution to a stable and reliable energy system.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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