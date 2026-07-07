Qualitas Energy completes commissioning of 33.6 MW wind farm in Germany

Qualitas Energy, a leading global investment and management platform with a dual focus on both funding and developing renewable energy, energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure, has completed the full commissioning of its 33.6 MW Nachtsheim-Luxem wind farm in Germany.

Located around 50 km west of Koblenz in Rhineland-Palatinate, the wind farm comprises eight Enercon E-138 turbines and is now fully connected and generating renewable electricity for the local grid. The project is expected to generate more than 92 million kWh of renewable electricity each year, enough to supply approximately 29 000 households and equivalent to more than 20% of the 215 000 inhabitants of the Mayen-Koblenz district. The wind farm will also avoid around 49 000 tpy of CO 2 annually compared with fossil-based electricity generation.

The project was commissioned in two phases. The first five turbines entered operation in 2024, followed by the final three, which have now been brought into operation, completing the wind farm.

Johannes Overbeck, CEO of Qualitas Energy Deutschland GmbH, noted: “The full commissioning of Nachtsheim-Luxem is an important milestone for our onshore wind platform in Germany. With 33.6 MW now fully connected to the grid, the wind farm will contribute to strengthening regional energy supply and advancing Germany’s energy transition.”

Marc Wiemann, Regional Manager Project Development at Qualitas Energy in Trier, added: “Bringing all eight turbines into operation reflects the strong execution capabilities of our local team. The project required close co-ordination on land-use planning and nature conservation requirements, and we are proud to have delivered it while maintaining high standards of quality, safety, and environmental protection.”

With a robust portfolio of more than 100 wind energy projects, a 3 GW late-stage development pipeline, and over 1 GW already under construction or in operation in Germany, Qualitas Energy is well positioned to accelerate its growth through strategic acquisitions and targeted investments in high-potential renewable energy assets.

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