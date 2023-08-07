Technip Energies, Young Chang, and Sarens sign MoU for Korean floating offshore wind projects

Technip Energies has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the yard infrastructure provider, Young Chang, and heavy lifting solutions provider, Sarens, to collaborate on floating offshore wind projects offshore South Korea.

The co-operation covers the development of an integrated solution to provide floating wind turbine marshalling and integration services, using Young Chang’s Shinan yard and Sarens’ capabilities in heavy lifting and engineered transport. The agreement is key for unlocking and supporting the ambition to start up the floating offshore wind industry in South Korea.

Willy Gauttier, VP Floating Offshore Wind of Technip Energies, commented: “We are pleased to join forces with Young Chang and Sarens for our floating wind projects in South Korea. The complementary nature of the three parties will enable us to offer our customers the possibility of integrating turbines on our floaters at Young Chang's Shinan yard. This agreement illustrates our commitment to solving integration challenges in our floating offshore wind business.

Gill-Sik Park, CEO of Young-Chang Heavy Industry, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Technip Energies and Sarens as one team to provide a complete service for marshaling and integration activities relating to floating offshore wind power projects. With Technip Energies’ project leadership and Sarens’ mobilisation capacity, we will focus on Korean market first and look forward to other global opportunities.”

Carl Sarens, Managing Director of Sarens Projects, concluded: “We are looking forward to our cooperation with Technip Energies and Young-Chang Heavy Industries. Our objective is to combine our strengths by bringing in Sarens’ expertise in offshore wind marshalling of foundations and wind turbine integration as well as lo-cal presence. At Sarens, we find it is our duty to support, at large, offshore wind projects in Korea. This co-operation will accelerate the country’s energy transition.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on alternative fuels, battery storage solutions, solar optimisation, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the recent developments in the European renewables market.