Whiffle and Ørsted enter joint development agreement to enhance onshore wind flow modelling

Whiffle has announced a new joint development agreement (JDA) with Ørsted, a global leader in renewable energy. This collaboration aims to enhance the accuracy of onshore wind flow modelling by tackling the challenges posed by wind behaviour in complex sites.

Forested and mountainous regions are among the most difficult environments for accurate wind flow modelling due to the strong spatial variability in tree height, canopy density, and terrain features. These factors create turbulent wind patterns and significant reductions in wind speeds, which traditional wind modelling tools, with their limited resolution, often fail to accurately capture.

The JDA between Whiffle and Ørsted will drive improvements in the LES model by integrating detailed terrain and vegetation data, ensuring that wind simulations are more accurate and reliable in challenging onshore environments. The focus will be on refining the model to align with Ørsted’s operational needs.

Andrew Davidson, Senior Energy Analyst at Ørsted, commented: “At Ørsted, we continuously strive to improve our wind resource assessment through various initiatives. With wind being the very foundation for wind farm revenue, accurately predicting the available wind resource is crucial for developing a wind farm and building its business case. By partnering with Whiffle to enhance their Large Eddy Simulation model for onshore sites, where complex topography and forestry often present challenges, we aim to deliver commercial benefits for our onshore projects.”

Remco Verzijlbergh, CEO at Whiffle, added: “We’re very happy to be able to collaborate with Ørsted in the coming period. This joint development is a pivotal step in strengthening our LES model to meet the demands of the most challenging onshore environments. By combining high-resolution data with our state-of-the-art simulation capabilities, we’re not just improving our model – we’re setting new standards for wind resource assessments that will directly impact the success and efficiency of onshore wind projects.”

