Vestas develop wind energy solution in Finland

Vestas has received a 42 MW order for the Långnabba wind project. The project will be developed by Vind AX AB, a Finnish developer and independent power producer, and new customer for Vestas. The project will be located on the Åland Islands, in the Baltic Sea, between the Finnish and Swedish mainland.

As Åland’s largest wind power project to date, the project leverages the versatility of Vestas’ 4 MW platform, comprising 10 V136-4.2 MW turbines with 112 m towers. To ensure a maximised energy production over the lifetime of the wind project, Vestas and Vind AX has signed a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 service agreement. Under this contract and supporting job creation on the Åland Islands, Vestas has engaged Allwinds AB, a local service provider, to support Vestas’ service team at the Långnabba wind project.

The Långnabba wind project at its Åland Islands’ location is characterised by a very demanding grid environment with extraordinarily low short circuit ratios, making it prone to instabilities. Leveraging its industry leading grid capabilities, Vestas has developed project-specific settings on control parameters, involving both key wind turbine components and the power plant controller. This configuration will ensure a cost efficient and reliable connection between the wind project and the grid.

Once commissioned, the project will produce over 130 GWh of energy per year, which corresponds to the electricity consumption for approximately 10 000 households in the Åland Islands.

With this deal, Vestas reinforces its presence in Finland’s wind market, where the company has installed roughly 400 wind turbines with a total capacity of almost 1.3 GW to date.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output.

Deliveries are expected to begin in 3Q2021 and commissioning is planned for 1Q2022.

