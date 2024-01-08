Suzlon secures 225 MW wind order

Suzlon Group has announced a new order win for the development of a 225 MW wind power project for Everrenew Energy Private Limited. Suzlon will install 75 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each at the client's sites at Vengaimandalam, Trichy district and Ottapidaram, Tuticorin district in Tamil Nadu.

"As India's renewable energy ambition sets benchmarks across the world, we are honoured to partner with companies across the value chain to further their renewable energy goals. India has one of the most conducive policy environments and a thriving ecosystem from R&D and manufacturing to operations and maintenance services. Combined with one of the lowest costs of energy in the world, these factors make Indian renewables stand out in the global market. This project with Everrenew Energy serves the promising commercial and industrial (C&I) segment of the Indian market, which will be important in driving our national targets over time," said Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group.

" The Power generated from this project will be used for captive needs as well as target the C&I consumer segment, creating deeper penetration of renewable energy in India. Every Suzlon turbine is manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain ecosystem which is a testament to our contribution to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,"commented JP Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group.

"At Everrenew, we believe in the transformative power of renewable energy. Our commitment lies in delivering sustainable solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs. Partnering with Suzlon brings us great collaboration, and our repeat orders underscore our trust in their reliable technology and great track record in India. Also, Suzlon's dedication to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative is evident in their range of 'Made-in-India' products, aligning seamlessly with our guiding principles. Everrenew is dedicated to driving the adoption of renewable energy in the C&I segment and facilitating impactful energy transition journeys. Anticipate ground breaking renewable projects as we forge ahead into the future," added R. Venkatesh, Chief Executive Officer, Everrenew Energy Private Limited.

Suzlon turbines feature the time tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements. Suzlon's R&D efforts are continuously geared towards increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites, and lowering the cost of energy.

