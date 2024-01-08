Verlume achieves Fit4Offshore Renewables ‘Granted’ status

Verlume, a specialist in clean energy system integration, intelligent energy management, and energy storage, has achieved the ‘Granted' status from the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult’s ‘Fit For Offshore Renewables’ (F4OR) programme.

Designed as a business improvement programme and to build energy sector specific capability, F4OR has been developed with input from the offshore renewable energy industry and is managed through ORE Catapult. Verlume was enrolled in the F4OR programme in late 2021 and was presented to the granting panel in November 2023. Obtaining F4OR Granted status signifies that Verlume is competent, capable and competitive within the UK offshore renewable energy supply chain.

With a focus on operational processes, 5S principles, value stream management and standard work methods, Verlume worked with the ORE Catapult team to enhance and improve systems, processes and knowledge across the company.

This accreditation comes at a time when Verlume is experiencing significant growth in headcount and sales across offshore renewable markets such as offshore wind and subsea monitoring, having increased its orders booked ten-fold y/y, and is on target to deliver a 400% increase in revenue for the financial year.

Andy Martin, Chief Commercial Officer at Verlume, said: “Having been active in the energy transition for over a decade, it is fantastic that we have obtained F4OR Granted status. It affirms our capabilities and competency to new and existing clients within the offshore renewables sector.”

“Achieving this F4OR accreditation is part of a long-term focus on quality at Verlume with enduring high standards which will build on the strengths, processes and knowledge we’ve developed during the F4OR programme.”

Davood Sabaei, F4OR Programme Manager at ORE Catapult, added: “Verlume stands out with their unique skills and abilities, and they’ve built their strengths through creative thinking and understanding their customers. This allows them to deliver great results and stand out from the crowd. Verlume is always looking to improve and stay ahead, which helps them succeed and meet their goals.”

