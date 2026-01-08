Nordex Group secures new orders totalling 246 MW in Spain

Nordex Group has received several new orders from leading independent power producers (IPP) in Spain.

A total of 38 wind turbines of various types with a combined capacity of 245.8 MW will be installed in the provinces of Teruel, Navarra, Burgos, and León.

Projects in the province of Teruel will utilise N163/6.X wind turbines along with a single N175/6.X turbine. In Navarra, the installations will include N163/6.X, N133/4800, and N163/5.X turbines, while a project in Burgos will be outfitted with N149/5.X turbines.

Further, Nadara, one of Europe’s largest IPP of onshore wind, ordered 12 N163/6.X turbines for a wind farm located in the province of León. The project Castillo 1 will be commissioned in 1Q27. The wind farm will be operated with 75 MW. It is the first wind energy project of Nadara in Spain.

Francisco Cejudo, Director Sales Spain at the Nordex Group, commented: “We are proud to welcome Nadara as a new partner in Spain and to support their entry into the Spanish wind energy market. This project highlights the strength of our Delta4000 platform and our ability to deliver tailored solutions for diverse wind conditions. Through all new projects the Nordex Group further consolidates its presence within the Spanish market, where in 2025 it again maintains a leading position regarding new orders.”

Each order includes a long-term premium service contract to ensure high availability and optimal energy yields.

The names of the other customers and wind farms are not disclosed.

