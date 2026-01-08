Qualitas Energy acquires wind energy portfolio from PNE AG

Qualitas Energy, a leading global investment and management platform with a dual focus on both funding and developing renewable energy, energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure, has announced the acquisition of a wind energy portfolio with a total capacity of 91 MW from PNE AG, a Germany-based developer of onshore and offshore wind projects.

The portfolio comprises six projects at different stages of development. Three wind farms located in Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse, and Brandenburg, with a combined capacity of 40.6 MW, will be acquired on a turnkey basis and are already under construction. The portfolio is complemented by project rights for three greenfield wind developments in Hesse, representing a planned capacity of 50.4 MW. Upon completion, these projects are expected to supply sustainable energy to over 60 000 households.

The acquisition represents a further milestone in Qualitas Energy’s growth strategy in Germany, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to the energy transition. The balanced portfolio combines projects under construction with longer-term development options, enabling near-term grid connection while strengthening the medium-term development pipeline.

“We would like to thank PNE for the constructive and professional collaboration throughout this transaction. Partnerships built on trust are at the core of our approach in Germany, where we actively support developers and project owners in bringing high-quality wind assets to market. With our local presence, financial strength and technical expertise, we are well positioned to deliver projects efficiently and create sustainable long-term value,” said Johannes Overbeck, CEO of Qualitas Energy Deutschland GmbH.

“We are delighted to hand over this wind farm portfolio to Qualitas Energy. This marks the continuation of a successful collaboration. The different development phases of the wind farms also highlight the flexibility and agility of all those involved. When selecting investors, we always ensure that they not only share our high-quality standards, but also our vision of transparent communication on an equal footing with owners, citizens, and authorities alike. This is the only way to achieve the local acceptance that is so important for the success of the energy transition,” added Roland Stanze, COO of PNE AG.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Mag-nomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!