AGEL commissions wind project in India

AWEKTL, a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), has commissioned a 100 MW wind power plant in Gujarat, India, five months ahead of its schedule. This is the 5th project commissioned before schedule by the company over the past 12 months.

The plant has a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at Rs.2.82/KWh.

With the successful commissioning of this plant, the company has an operational wind generation capacity of 497 MW. AGEL has a total renewable capacity of 14 815 MW, including 11 470 MW that have been awarded and are at different stages of implementation. With this project, the company has added a total renewable capacity of 800 MW in the last 12 months, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak.

As with all its other assets, the newly commissioned plant would be managed by the Adani Group’s ‘Intelligent Energy Network Operation Centre’ platform that gives AGEL complete centralised visibility and an ability to manage its renewables assets on a PAN India basis.

AGEL, through its successive projects, has continued to integrate the objective of sustainability with economic development, thereby creating jobs as well as enabling decarbonisation in line with India’s commitment at the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris, France, and taking it a step closer towards Climate Leadership.

