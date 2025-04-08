Blaze awarded fire safety contracts for Baltyk 2 and 3 offshore wind farms

Blaze Manufacturing Solutions, a leading provider of fire safety solutions, has been awarded contracts by IEMANTS NV to design, supply, and commission the fire alarm and extinguishing systems for the Baltyk 2 and 3 offshore substations. This will create more activity for Blaze from design and engineering into the construction and installation and ultimately maintenance in the years ahead.

The Baltyk 2 and 3 offshore wind farms are being developed by a joint venture (JV) between Equinor and Polenergia in the Baltic Sea and will require robust and reliable fire safety systems to protect personnel and equipment. Blaze Manufacturing Solutions was selected for its proven track record in delivering high-quality, customised solutions for challenging environments, including offshore installations.

Anne Johnson, External Relations Director at Blaze Manufacturing Solutions, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen for this important project, The Baltyk 2 and 3 wind farms represent a significant investment in renewable energy, and we are proud to contribute our expertise in fire safety to ensure their safe and efficient operation. Our team is committed to delivering a comprehensive and reliable fire detection and protection solutions that meet the specific needs of these offshore substations.”

The contract encompasses the design, engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning of state-of-the-art fire alarm and extinguishing systems. Blaze will utilise advanced technologies and best practices to provide comprehensive fire detection, suppression, and control. The systems will be designed to withstand the harsh offshore environment and ensure rapid response in the event of a fire.

Greg Carnie, Technical Director, Blaze Manufacturing Solutions, added: “This demonstrates a deep understanding of the fire safety requirements and presents a compelling solution that aligns with the project goals. With our experience in the offshore wind sector and our commitment to quality and safety this gave Iemants the confidence to select Blaze for this critical aspect of the project.”

Baltyk 2 and 3 will be among the first offshore wind farms in Poland, and they are planned to deliver first power in 2027. Blaze Manufacturing Solutions' contribution will play a vital role in safeguarding these crucial assets and ensuring the continued generation of renewable energy.

