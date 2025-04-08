First Hornsea 3 offshore converter station sets sail for Europe

The first of Hornsea 3’s two offshore converter stations topsides is on its way to Europe following the sailaway from Map Ta Phut, Thailand.

Completed by Ørsted’s Thailand-based team in partnership with Aibel and Hitachi Energy, the structure once installed will rise 70 m above sea level. The topside needed 38 special self-propelled motor transporters (SMPTs) with 380 axels under the support frames to move it onto the vessel in preparation for the voyage.

It is now on a 55 day journey of more than 13 000 nautical miles to Haugesund, Norway, for the installation and commissioning of high voltage equipment so it is ready for use offshore. The structure will travel on the aptly-named heavy transportation vessel, BigLift Barentsz.

Prior to sailaway, the load and the voyage was blessed by Buddhist monks in a special ceremony.

Luke Bridgman, Managing Director, Hornsea 3, said: “The sailaway of the first of our Hornsea 3 offshore converter station topsides is an important milestone. It marks the culmination of three years of hard work by our teams in Europe and Thailand, and the start of our next phase in delivering the world’s single biggest offshore wind farm.

“This huge structure is an impressive piece of engineering, which so far has been completed safely, efficiently, on time, and on budget. It’s a testament to the skill of our workers, as well as a visual aid demonstrating the complexity and scale of Hornsea 3.”

Ørsted signed the contract to provide offshore converter stations with Aibel and Hitachi Energy in 2022.

