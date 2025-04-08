Jones Bros secures contract to help construct Windy Standard III wind farm

A leading civil engineering firm has started work on a multi-million-pound wind farm in Scotland that will have the capacity to power more than 130 000 UK homes annually.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK has been appointed as principal contractor for the 20-turbine Windy Standard III wind farm in Dumfries and Galloway.

The Fred. Olsen Renewables-led development, which was first consented in 2021 and will be capable of generating 87.6 MW of renewable energy.

Scheduled activity for Jones Bros includes ground investigations, reinforced concrete foundations, excavating, and backfilling for cabling, as well as creating more than 10 km of new access tracks and associated crane hardstands to allow for turbine delivery and erection.

Jones Bros Project Manager, Jonathan Maitland, said: “Our highly skilled team is pleased to have been given the green light on Windy Standard III, which further strengthens our wind farm portfolio in Scotland.

“We look forward to working closely with Fred. Olsen Renewables to add to the first two phases of the complex and boost the push towards clean power.”

The company’s Scotland-based personnel will be enhanced by recruitment in the local region, with around 45 staff, including apprentices, set to be on site.

Jones Bros will also utilise its on-site batching plant to cut down vehicle movement and help streamline programme delivery.

Maitland added: “It’s always fantastic to be able to create job opportunities for people in the community in which we work.

“As with all our projects, we will be actively looking to make the most of the local contractors to enhance our supply chain.”

First power generation from the wind farm in south west Scotland is expected in winter 2026.

Sofie Olsen Jebsen, CEO at Fred. Olsen Renewables, said: “We are delighted to be starting construction on Windy Standard III. This is a strategic project for Fred. Olsen Renewables and demonstrates our continued commitment to the UK market.

“We equally look forward to working closely with our main contractors to successfully deliver the wind farm and allowing it to play a vital role in generating green energy, strengthening Scotland’s energy security and supporting the journey towards Clean Power 2030.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

