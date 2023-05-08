bp and Northland Power to join G+

G+, the global health and safety organisation for the offshore wind sector, has an-nounced bp and Northland Power as new members of the organisation.

Now in its 10th year and based at the Energy Institute, G+ brings together the key players across the international offshore wind industry to drive the highest safety standards through incident data reporting, good practice guidance, learning from incidents, and safe by design workshops.

As members of G+, Northland Power Inc. and bp will have board representation and will participate in G+’s European, APAC, and North American Focal Groups.

G+ Chair and Northland Power’s Global Head and Vice President of Health, Safety and Environment, Jakob Nielsen, said: “As the leading health and safety body for the global offshore wind sector, I’m pleased G+ is bolstering its significant membership to include Northland Power and bp.

“Working across industry, G+’s focus on safety is unwavering. With these leading operators joining our well-established work programme, our mission to uphold the highest industry health and safety standards will only be strengthened.”

Giles Mackey, bp’s Head of Health, Safety & Sustainability, commented: “G+ is a vital resource for the offshore wind industry, providing tools and knowledge platforms that help drive world class health and safety performance.

“With the industry poised to enter a new phase of growth, G+’s role has never been more important and I look forward to contributing our expertise to its work programme.”

G+ comprises 12 leading operators – bp, Corio Generation, EDF Renewables, Equinor, Iberdrola, Northland Power Inc., Ocean Winds, Ørsted, RWE, Siemens Gamesa, SSE, Vattenfall – as well as many associate members.

With expanding operations in the Asia Pacific and North American regions, G+ continues to utilise the lessons learned from high potential incidents that occurred during the early stages of offshore wind in Europe to develop good practice guidelines, in multiple languages, to support safe offshore wind operations in these regions.

As part of the drive to ensure lessons learned from these incidents are made freely available, G+ is continuing to make safety incident lessons available through Toolbox, the Energy Institute’s free-to-use incident lessons platform.

