Invenergy announces completion of Number Three Wind

Invenergy and Clean Path NY partners, energyRe, and the New York Power Authority (NYPA) have announced the completion of the 103.9 MW Number Three Wind Energy Center, marking the first Clean Path NY renewable generation asset to reach operation.

Number Three Wind, developed and constructed by Invenergy, is one of more than 20 new wind and solar assets in Clean Path NY’s 3800 MW renewable power portfolio, which will deliver 7.5 million MWh of emissions-free, clean electricity to New Yorkers every year.

Clean Path NY is a first-of-its-kind renewable generation and transmission pro-ject and one of the largest clean energy infrastructure projects contracted by New York State in the last 50 years. Clean Path NY is a landmark public-private collaboration between Invenergy, an American-led developer, owner, and operator of sustainable energy solutions; New York-based renewable energy developer energyRe; and NYPA.

“With the completion of Number Three Wind construction, Invenergy is proud to contribute towards the nation-leading clean energy goals of New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act,” said Invenergy’s Mick Baird, Executive Vice President, North American Development. “Through dedication, hard work, and bold action from New York State, Number Three Wind is delivering clean energy to the grid today. As we look to 2030, we will continue to prioritise and accelerate the development and construction of visionary clean energy infrastructure projects – like Number Three Wind and Clean Path NY – in the pursuit of a sustainable, zero-emission future.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate Number Three Wind coming online to help create a more sustainable New York grid, while delivering benefits right here in Lewis County,” added Marguerite Wells, Vice President, Renewable Development, Invenergy. “Number Three Wind is the latest example of Invenergy's commitment to responsibly building a clean energy economy that invests in communities, creates jobs and delivers reliable, sustainable energy across the Empire State.”

“Clean Path NY is essential to a renewable, resilient, reliable energy future for New York, and the completion of Number Three Wind marks concrete progress toward our urgent climate goals,” commented Luke Falk, Chief Operating Officer of Clean Path NY for energyRe. “Number Three Wind is evidence of Clean Path NY’s approach to a just and reliable energy transition, because real sustainability, robust economic development, and meaningful community partnership go hand in hand. energyRe is proud to advance New York’s bold promise of 100% emission-free electricity by 2040 – and deliver the good-paying jobs, clean air, and dependable power New Yorkers deserve.”

“As a collaborator on the Clean Path NY project, we, at the New York Power Authority, are very pleased to see Number Three Wind energised,” stated Phil Toia, President of NYPA Development, NYPA. “The Clean Path NY solution brings together renewable generation, like the Number Three project, and 175 miles of planned new transmission, enabling more clean energy to reach more New Yorkers. Congratulations to the Invenergy and entire Clean Path NY team on Number Three.”

“The completion of Number Three Wind is a major milestone for Clean Path NY and represents tangible progress towards New York’s Climate Act goal of 70% renewable electricity by 2030,” said NYSERDA Vice President of Large Scale Renewables, Georges Sassine. “This project’s impact goes far beyond the benefits it will bring the North Country region – ultimately supporting the delivery of clean power and significant public health and economic benefits to New Yorkers statewide.”

Located in Lewis County, Number Three Wind will provide locally sourced, clean electricity to the surrounding region and across the state. Number Three Wind represents over US$220 million in total investment and is comprised of 27 wind turbines capable of generating 103.9 MW of clean energy – enough to power over 30 000 homes each year. In partnership with state and local labour unions, Number Three Wind commenced construction in August of 2021 and supported approximately 600 jobs throughout construction.

Notably, the project will provide more than US$1 million a year in economic investment to the community. These funds will be shared by the towns of Lowville and Harrisburg, the Lowville and Copenhagen Central School Districts, Lewis County, and the Lewis County Economic Development Fund revolving loan programme. In addition, Number Three Wind has partnered with Buffalo, New York-based M&T Community & Environmental Development Corp, an affiliate of M&T Bank, on a tax equity investment.

“We are pleased to celebrate Number Three Wind reaching operation here in our community,” concluded Cheyenne Steria, Director of Finance & Incentives, Lewis County IDA. “We appreciate Invenergy’s partnership and commitment to building a project that delivers benefits by generating new revenue streams, providing funding to our schools and public services, all while bringing job opportunities to the region. We have a long history of being renewable energy exporters and are proud to continue that tradition with a partner who has shown equal interest in supporting our community.”

Clean Path NY combines 175 miles of new state-of-the-art transmission with over 2000 MW of new wind assets, including Number Three Wind, and 1800 MW of new solar assets. The project also harnesses NYPA’s Blenheim-Gilboa pumped storage power project for enhanced resiliency and reliability. Clean Path NY is expected to generate US$4.7 billion of in-state economic development and is estimated to create more than 8,300 good-paying in-state jobs. Upon expected operation, Clean Path NY will reduce fossil fuel-fired particulate matter emissions from New York’s electric grid by 20 – 22% annually and will avoid more than 49 million t of carbon dioxide emissions by 2040. Until then and even after the Clean Path NY transmission line begins operating, power from Number Three Wind and other future Clean Path NY renewable generation projects will be delivered locally into the grid, meeting energy needs for communities nearby and statewide.

