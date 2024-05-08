VARD picks TMC to equip newbuild cable laying vessel

The VARD shipbuilding group has contracted TMC Compressors to supply a complete marine compressed air system to a newbuild cable laying vessel that it is constructing for Prysmian.

Under the contract, TMC will deliver a marine compressed air system consisting of control and service air compressors to the vessel.

Norway-headquartered TMC will manufacture the equipment in the Nordic region and deliver it to one of VARD’s shipyards in Norway. TMC has not disclosed the value of its contract.

“This modern cable laying vessel will have a number of innovative features to enable sustainable subsea operations. Our compressors have been designed to keep energy consumption, emissions to air and operating costs to a minimum. Our experience is that this resonates well with ship designers and shipbuilders who develop future-proof vessels with a clear environmental profile,” said Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s Director of Sales and Business Development.

This is the third cable laying vessel Prysmian has contracted with VARD. The second – named Monna Lisa – is still under construction, and the first vessel, Leonardo da Vinci, was delivered from VARD to Prysmian in 2021.

VARD has chosen TMC to supply the marine compressed air system to all three vessels.

“To us, repeat business is the pinnacle of trust in our technology and ability to deliver,” added Tanum.

The new cable laying vessel is of VARD 9 18 design and especially designed for advanced subsea operations. With a length of approximately 185 m and a breadth of about 34 m, the vessel will be equipped with advanced cable installation solutions, such as three carousels for a total capacity of 19 000 t, positioning itself among the highest cable loading capacity vessels in the market and enabling a reduced transportation time from the factory to the site, for an overall improved project efficiency.

The vessel is designed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway. The hull will be built at Vard Shipyards Romania in Tulcea, while the final outfitting, commissioning and delivery will be carried out by one of VARD’s shipyards in Norway.

