ABS approve new floating offshore wind turbine design from Seatrium

ABS has awarded approval in principle to Seatrium Marine & Deepwater Technology for its new design of a floating wind semi-submersible (FWSS) floating column foundation for 15 MW wind turbines.

Seatrium highlights that the design is optimised for efficient fabrication and cost-effectiveness while being capable of handling the harshest environments. The new design concept features pontoons on three sides and a centre column that supports the turbine. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

Rob Langford, ABS Vice President of Global Offshore Renewables, commented: “ABS is supporting the full lifecycle of offshore renewables projects, particularly in Europe and Asia where floating offshore wind power will be an important piece of the overall energy mix. ABS is proud to work with pioneering companies like Seatrium who share our pursuit of innovation and safety at sea.”

