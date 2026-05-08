SPIE to deliver 66 kV inter-array cable termination and testing for two wind farms

SPIE Global Services Energy, a subsidiary of SPIE – the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications – has announced that its wind power high-voltage specialised entity, SPIE Wind Connect, has been awarded a contract by Seaway7.

Under this agreement, SPIE Wind Connect will undertake the termination and testing of the 66 kV inter-array cable network connecting the wind turbine generators (WTGs) to the offshore substations (OSS). The main offshore campaign is expected to commence in 2Q26.

The Baltyk II and Baltyk III offshore wind farms are large scale renewable energy projects located within the Polish Exclusive Economic Zone in the southwestern Baltic Sea, off the coast of northern Poland. Each wind farm is planned to have an installed capacity of approximately 720 MW, providing a combined generation capacity of around 1440 MW of renewable electricity, which could supply the equivalent power needs of more than 2 million Polish homes.

Each offshore wind farm layout is characterised by 10 strings of five WTGs, with all turbines connected to the OSS via 66 kV inter-array cables. Within each string, the outermost WTG will be connected using a 400 mm² inter-array cable, after which a 1000 mm² cable will carry the total string power to the OSS.

Mike Senior, Managing Director of SPIE Wind Connect, commented: “We are proud to have been selected by Seaway7 to support the delivery of the Baltyk II and Baltyk III offshore wind farms. This contract reflects the strength of our technical expertise in high-voltage cable termination and testing, and our proven ability to deliver safely and reliably on large scale offshore wind projects. We look forward to working closely with Seaway7 to help enable the successful energisation of these important projects for Poland’s energy transition.”

This contract award further reinforces SPIE Wind Connect’s reputation as a trusted provider of high-voltage cable termination and testing services in the offshore wind sector, and underscores its role in supporting the delivery of major renewable energy infrastructure across Europe.

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