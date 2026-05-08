Two new crew transfer vessels delivered to Inch Cape

Inch Cape has taken delivery of two newbuild state-of-the-art crew transfer vessels from UK marine contractor, Mainprize Offshore Ltd.

The twin vessels will operate out of the Port of Montrose, transporting engineers, and technicians to the offshore site during construction and remaining with the project into the operations & maintenance phase on a five-year charter.

Both crew transfer vessels – MO12 and MO14 – can carry up to 24 passengers and will be operated by locally-based crews comprising a master, engineer, and deckhand per vessel.

Designed by UK naval architects, the 26-m vessels have a bollard push of 21 t enabling the safe transfer of personnel in significant wave heights of up to 2 m, increasing their availability for the project by around 26 days each year.

They also have multi-fuel capability and an optimised catamaran hull design to improve operational performance and reduce fuel consumption, ensuring lower emissions than conventional vessels.

The vessels were designed by Southampton-based naval architecture consultancy, Walker Marine Design, and built by Strategic Marine Group in Singapore.

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