deugro’s new offshore wind vessel commences operations

The Rotra Futura, which was delivered in April 2025, has commenced operations with the transportation of wind turbine blades from Denmark to the US.

“We are delighted to officially welcome Rotra Futura to our fleet of RoRo vessels dedicated to servicing the offshore wind industry. The addition of this state-of-the-art vessel marks an important milestone in our continued commitment to innovation and operational excellence,” said Dennis Bjørslev Jensen, Branch Manager, deugro Denmark.

The project supply vessel, specifically designed to handle larger and heavier offshore wind turbine components, collected the 108-m-long blades at the Port of Aalborg, Denmark, under the supervision of deugro Denmark’s wind experts.

“After years of preparation and hard work, it brings great joy to finally see her in action. Witnessing the first loading operation executed so smoothly and precisely – just as we had planned for – is a proud moment for our entire team. Rotra Futura has performed to our full expectations, reaffirming her vital role in supporting the logistics needs of the offshore wind market,” added Dennis Bjørslev Jensen, Branch Manager, deugro Denmark.

