New report issues call to action for UK to upskill on offshore wind robotics

A new report, published by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, show-cases the need to develop robotics and autonomous systems within the UK offshore wind industry, and the skills needed to make this a reality by 2030.

The report focuses on the crucial role that robotics can play in ensuring the UK is able to fully realise the economic potential of offshore wind. It was delivered in partnership with Innovate UK’s Workforce Foresighting Hub and sponsored by RenewableUK.

There are 40 000 people currently working in the offshore wind industry, but to meet the UK’s Clean Power 2030 targets, this workforce is forecast to increase to at least 74 000. This research urges that a big uplift in the development of robotics and autonomous systems is required alongside a workforce that has the skills to realise its full potential.

Robotics and autonomous systems can provide an efficient alternative to people working offshore – undertaking essential jobs such as scanning the surfaces of turbine blades for critical cracking and erosion (there are currently 30 000 blades at UK offshore and onshore wind farms) or checking the 10 million bolts at these sites for loss of tension and integrity.

The report calls for:

Development of robotics content in existing college courses and degrees, reskilling workers, and providing more opportunities for on-the-job training.

Staff development to meet industry needs, and for the industry to work closely with educators to ensure they understand what is required from the workforce.

Further industry collaboration, recommending that turbine manufacturers and wind farm developers work closely with robotics designers and service providers, to ensure wind farm infrastructure optimises the operation of these advanced systems.

Danielle Portsmouth, Future Skills Manager at ORE Catapult, said: “The UK maintains a world-leading position in terms of offshore wind experience and installed capacity, but without continued focus on maintaining the pipeline of skills and talent into the sector, we risk not being able to maintain this.

“This report is a call to action to everyone operating within the offshore wind industry – it identifies the skills development that needs to be put in place now, so we can realise the benefits of emerging technologies, such as robotics, in the future. Action is needed now to ensure that input from foresighting can be delivered into industry via training and education, in timescales that support UK 2030 targets.”

RenewableUK’s Head of Skills, Scott Young, added: “As this report shows, the UK needs to build the skills and workforce required to accelerate the implementation of robotics and autonomous systems which will enable us to operate and maintain offshore wind farms even more efficiently in the future, and at a lower cost. The UK is set to ramp up offshore wind deployment significantly in the years ahead to strengthen our energy security and meet the government’s targets of clean power by 2030 and net zero by 2050. We will be building new projects in deeper and more remote waters where using state-of-the-art robotics is the safest option, and therefore the most appropriate course of action.

“Overall, our world-class offshore wind industry will need to attract tens of thousands of people with the right skills to build the energy system of the future. We are determined to seize this opportunity to create high-quality well-paid jobs in cutting-edge technology, especially in innovative and high-value areas like robotics. This report provides a blueprint to ensure that we develop this crucial capability which will help to maintain the UK’s position as a global leader in offshore wind.”

Debbie Johnson, Head of Innovation Talent and Skills at Innovate UK, concluded: “The output of each workforce foresighting cycle articulates projected supply chain capabilities, future occupational profiles and offers action-driven recommendations, ensuring the UK remains well-positioned to capitalise on technological in-novation.”

