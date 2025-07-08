Wales’ largest offshore wind farm marks 10 years powering the nation

RWE, a world leader in offshore renewables, has marked 10 years of electricity generation at Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm, off the coast of North Wales, a major clean power milestone.

At 576 MW installed capacity, Gwynt y Môr is currently the largest operating renewable energy project in Wales and, at the time of its inauguration in June 2015, was the second largest offshore wind farm operating globally. The project has since become a beacon of clean power generation, creating long-term, skilled jobs within the company and across its supply-chain, while unlocking significant economic investments for Welsh communities and companies alike.

From June 2015 to June 2025, Gwynt y Môr is estimated to have generated enough clean energy to power a total of around 5.5 million typical Welsh and UK homes, or 550 000 homes a year for 10 years.

Sven Utermöhlen, RWE CEO Offshore Wind, commented: “A decade of operation at Gwynt y Môr is a defining moment for RWE, the region, and our passionate team. This wind farm has been at the heart of transforming North Wales into a hub of expertise for offshore wind energy and has set a blueprint for potential new projects across the UK. The experience RWE has gained here has been instrumental in establishing the company as one of the world’s offshore wind leaders and a key player in the UK power sector.”

Gwynt y Môr is a joint venture between RWE (50%), Stadtwerke München GmbH (30%), and Macquarie GIG (20%). RWE originally developed and built the 160-turbine project and continues to be responsible for operating the offshore plant on behalf of its partners.

RWE is also developing an extension project, Awel y Môr offshore wind farm, to the west of Gwynt y Môr with partners. The project already has approval for 50 turbines making it Wales’ largest consented renewables project.

Staff past and present marked the 10 years of operations. The anniversary was also recognised by Welsh politicians, including Dame Nia Griffith, MP for Llanelli, and Becky Gittins, MP for Clwyd East, who visited the turbines and met with staff and contractors.

Dame Nia Griffith MP, responded: “Gwynt y Môr shows how renewable energy projects can bring extraordinary benefits, not only by powering hundreds of thousands of homes and tackling climate change, but by strengthening communities, creating opportunities, and enhancing skills. It’s inspiring to see the ongoing contribution it makes to a more sustainable future for Wales.”

Since its inauguration, Gwynt y Môr has regularly supported communities in which it operates and has been a catalyst for regional investment.

The project led to key developments at the Port of Mostyn, where RWE built a bespoke operations and maintenance base providing over 100 long term, skilled local jobs. A new pontoon landing stage was also installed so that crew transfer vessels (CTVs) could operate during lower tides; an innovation that enhanced the port’s operational competitiveness.

Beyond infrastructure, Gwynt y Môr has fostered the development of skills in the region. A bespoke offshore wind apprenticeship training programme at Coleg Llandrillo was launched in response to the RWE wind farm’s operation, and is now RWE’s national apprentice training hub.

Through Gwynt y Môr, RWE has made significant investments in its neighbouring communities. During construction, a £690 000 tourism fund unlocked transformational projects, including the creation of the Green Links cycle trail. Spanning local attractions from Prestatyn to Rhos-on-Sea, the trail has boosted regional tourism and connected key sites for locals and visitors.

Long term, the Gwynt y Môr community fund will invest over £19 million of flexible funding over the operational lifetime of the wind farm, with decisions made by a panel of local people. The fund supports many local projects, ranging from improvements to sports clubs and community buildings, to salaries for community development staff and projects, such as Abergele Actions and Building Brighter Futures in Rhyl, which support some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

