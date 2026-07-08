EEW Group to expand South Korean foundation plant

To meet the growing demand for offshore wind foundations in Southeast Asia and further expand its capacities, EEW Group is expanding its South Korean plant, EEW KHPC, in Gwangyang, Jeollanam-do Province. The production site is already specialised in the manufacture of foundation components with unit weights of up to 900 t.

From 2H27, the facility will be capable of manufacturing monopiles, pin piles, jacket components and legs with diameters of up to 13 m, unit weights of 2500 t and lengths of up to 120 m. With this expansion, up to 200 000 t of steel can be processed into LSAW pipes in the future. This will increase EEW KHPC’s production capacity from around 60 000 tpy to more than 200 000 tpy.

“The development of the offshore wind industry in Southeast Asia will gain immense momentum over the next few years. With the expansion of EEW KHPC, we are responding early to growing market demands,” said the two Managing Directors of EEW KHPC, Deok-Han Kim and Kwan-Gyu Tak.

To support this major expansion, the EEW Group has acquired additional production halls and adjacent land in the immediate vicinity of the existing site. This will more than double the available production area. In addition, the storage area at the port will be expanded, allowing the site to make full use of its direct port access as production capacity increases.

The expansion will also create around 200 new skilled jobs, further strengthening employment opportunities in the region. Together with its sister plant, EEW SPC in Rostock (Germany), the corporate group has nearly 20 years of experience manufacturing offshore wind components. With this investment decision EEW Group strengthens its position as one of the leading manufacturers for offshore wind foundations.

“We can draw on many years of experience in the European offshore wind market. Furthermore, the local colleagues at EEW KHPC are very experienced in the manufacturing of large diameter foundation components. Thus, we have the best basis for a fast and smooth expansion process without affecting ongoing production,” added Christoph Schorge, Managing Director of the EEW Group.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.