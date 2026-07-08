Statkraft to invest in 280 MW wind project in Brazil

Statkraft has decided to invest in Gran Sul, a 280 MW onshore wind project in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

The investment strengthens Statkraft’s renewable energy portfolio in one of the company’s key international growth markets.

The Gran Sul project is located in Santa Vitória do Palmar, an area with strong wind resources in southern Brazil. The project will add new renewable power generation to the Brazilian electricity system and strengthen Statkraft’s position as a significant player in hydropower, wind power, and solar power in Brazil.

Fernando de Lapuerta, Executive Vice President International at Statkraft, commented: “Brazil is an important market for Statkraft. Gran Sul fits well with our strategy to build scale in selected markets and develop a competitive renewable energy portfolio. In Brazil, we combine hydropower, wind power, and solar power to deliver reliable and competitive energy solutions that support the energy transition.”

The project has been developed over several years and has completed the necessary technical, environmental, and regulatory processes. With the investment decision, Gran Sul now moves into the execution phase, construction scheduled to begin in January 2027.

Thiago Tomazzoli, Country Manager Brazil at Statkraft, noted: “Gran Sul is an important step in Statkraft’s growth strategy in Brazil. The investment decision reflects our confidence in the Brazilian market and helps utilise the good wind resources in the country. The project will contribute to a more secure, competitive, and sustainable power system.”

The development will strengthen Statkraft’s presence in Rio Grande do Sul and contribute to regional value creation through jobs, local suppliers, and long-term investments.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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