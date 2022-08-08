Kent wins Berwick Bank wind farm contract

Kent, a provider of engineering and design services to the global offshore wind industry, has been awarded a major contract win for Berwick Bank Project.

Kent’s scope is to complete two multidiscipline concept designs for the offshore substation platforms (OSPs), delivering designs for options of both larger capacity OSPs and smaller OSPs of the same total capacity.

Kent will provide the complete service required to deliver the concept designs, encompassing project and engineering management and technical delivery for structures and architectural, high voltage electrical system design, safety, and various facilities disciplines.

Kent has also been commissioned to provide the substructure concept designs for the Berwick Bank Project with SSE Renewables. This includes substructure and foundation designs for wind turbine generators (WTGs) and OSPs across the site in the Firth of Forth, UK.

The concept designs will support supply chain engagement and further project development, considering both piled and suction caisson foundation options, along with options for transportation and installation of the jacket substructures.

The Berwick Bank Project is located in the North Sea, in the outer Firth of Forth. Berwick Bank Offshore Wind Farm has the potential to deliver up to 4.1 GW of installed capacity.

