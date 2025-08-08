PNE sells Sundern-Allendorf wind farm to Encavis

PNE AG has sold the wind farm project in Sundern-Allendorf, Sauerland, to Encavis AG. The wind farm is currently under construction and consists of five wind turbines and has a total capacity of 34 MW. The generated electricity can supply approximately 22 800 households with clean energy from renewable sources.

“We are delighted to be able to hand over this high-quality project to Encavis on a turnkey basis. The wind farm will now be acquired and operated by a company that is just as passionate about the expansion of renewable energies as we are,” says Roland Stanze, Chief Operating Officer of PNE AG. “We are bringing our decades of expertise as a project developer to this project, whose core competency is the planning, development, financing, and construction of first-class wind farms. Looking ahead, we also see potential in projects like these for complementary storage solu-tions and the use of Power-to-X technologies to make renewable energy even more widely available.”

Mario Schirru, CEO of Encavis AG, added: “With the acquisition of the Sundern-Allendorf wind farm, we are consistently pursuing our growth strategy and specifically strengthening our wind energy portfolio. In the last ten months alone, we have been able to expand this portfolio in Germany by around 160 MW – a significant step towards a balanced ratio of wind and solar energy. The share of wind farms (in operation and under construction) in our total generation capacity in Germany is now around 45%. The high project quality and PNE's many years of experience in development underscore the value of our collaboration. We look forward to continuing this partnership and jointly driving forward the expansion of renewable energies.”

PNE received approval from the Hochsauerland district for the construction and operation of the five wind turbines, each with a capacity of 6.8 MW, in June 2023. Construction began in August 2024. The wind farm will be handed over to Encavis on a turnkey basis by PNE and is scheduled to go into operation in 1H26.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!