SRE inks Taiwan’s longest SOV contract with Dong Fang Offshore

Synera Renewable Energy Group (SRE Group), a pioneering offshore wind developer in the Asia-Pacific region, has announced the awarding of a 15-year service contract to Dong Fang Offshore (DFO), a dedicated, pure-play owner and operator of offshore wind farm construction and support vessels, for the provision of a service operations vessel (SOV) to support the operations and maintenance (O&M) of SRE’s fleet of assets starting with its Formosa 4 offshore wind project (Formosa 4), marking the longest contract in Taiwan’s offshore wind sector to date.

Under the contract, DFO will provide a newly built, Taiwan-flagged SOV to support Formosa 4 from the construction phase onward. Custom-designed for Taiwan’s offshore conditions, the vessel will be built to the highest European standards to meet SRE’s rigorous requirements. The partnership is expected to strengthen the local supply chain and support the sustainable growth of the offshore wind industry in Taiwan and across the Asia-Pacific.

Lucas Lin, Chairperson at SRE, stated: “SRE has consistently fostered trusted local partnerships for our offshore wind projects. Our collaboration with DFO has been marked by mutual goodwill, ultimately enabling this significant long-term commitment to Taiwan’s offshore wind market. We look forward to this strong partnership delivering reliable power and setting a model for sustainable industry development.”

Sahand Holm, Chief Projects Officer at SRE, added: “We’re delighted to partner with DFO and are committed to delivering high-quality operations and maintenance for the wind farm.”

Polin Chen, CEO at DFO, remarked: “We appreciate SRE’s trust and confidence in DFO and are pleased to support the Formosa 4 project’s O&M through this 15-year partnership. With this long-term commitment, we look forward to working together to advance the localisation of O&M services for Taiwan’s offshore wind industry.”

Formosa 4, planned off the coast of Miaoli County, represents SRE’s third offshore wind farm in Taiwan. The project secured 495 MW of development capacity in the first auction round of Phase 3 Zonal Development of Offshore Wind by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in late 2022 and obtained its establishment permit in late 2024, becoming the first project among all first-round winners to achieve this milestone.

