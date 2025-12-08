NKT JV inaugurates offshore power cable factory in Taiwan

Taiwan has reached a major milestone in its transition towards renewable energy with the unveiling of the country’s first offshore power cable factory. The inauguration marks a significant achievement in the pioneering joint venture between Taiwanese cable company Walsin Lihwa and NKT. Through this collaboration, NKT is leveraging its technology and factory-building expertise to meet global demand for power cables driven by electrification, digitalisation, the green transition, and energy independence.

A state-of-the-art offshore power cable factory was inaugurated in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Operated by Walsin Energy Cable System (WECS), a joint venture between NKT and Taiwanese Walsin Lihwa, the facility is Taiwan’s first localised submarine cable production site, marking the nation’s entry into offshore cable manufactur-ing.

Spanning 231 000 m2 and incorporating a 50-m extrusion tower, the factory will produce high and medium-voltage AC offshore power cables primarily for Taiwan’s offshore wind market.

“The inauguration of the WECS offshore cable factory is a moment of pride and an important milestone. Since the formation of the partnership in 2023, Walsin Lihwa and NKT have combined expertise, culture, and vision to jointly build this state-of-the-art offshore cable factory. This achievement embodies our shared vision of accelerating the global clean energy transition and strengthening the resilience of critical infrastructure. With its expertise and commitment, NKT is honoured to contribute to Taiwan’s path towards energy autonomy and net-zero emissions,” said Claes Westerlind, CEO of NKT.

At the opening ceremony WECS emphasised the strategic importance of the facility in strengthening Taiwan’s energy infrastructure and supporting its long-term renewable energy ambitions.

Lp>“We are delighted to collaborate with NKT, whose leading technology and expertise – combined with our shared commitment to environmental, social, and corporate governance principles – have enabled us to successfully complete the construction of our submarine cable factory in record time. This partnership represents a major milestone in Taiwan’s green energy transition and opens new opportunities for both parties across the Asia-Pacific market,” added Yu-Lon Chiao, Chairman of WECS.

Commercial production is scheduled to begin in 2027 following type tests and prequalification.

