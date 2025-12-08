Squadron Energy secures landmark financing for Clarke Creek wind farm

Squadron Energy has secured an AUS$1 billion financing for the Clarke Creek wind farm.

This is a major milestone for Clarke Creek and Australia’s renewable energy sector, setting a new market benchmark for single-asset wind financings.

The financing was arranged with a bank group of 10 capital partners and strongly supported by Squadron Energy’s existing banking partners.

Squadron Energy’s Head of Capital Markets and Investments, David Sidoti, noted: “This financing demonstrates the depth of support for renewable energy in Australia and the strength of our relationships with leading financial institutions. Clarke Creek is a cornerstone project that will deliver significant clean energy capacity and help drive Australia towards its renewable energy goals. This transaction was a true team effort. It reflects the collaboration and expertise across our business to deliver one of the most significant wind financings in the market.”

Clarke Creek wind farm is set to play a pivotal role in Australia’s renewable energy future, providing large scale clean power and supporting the transition to a sustainable energy system.

Stage one of Clarke Creek wind farm recently opened, with the 100-turbine, 450 MW project producing enough electricity to power the equivalent of 330 000 Queensland homes and prevent 738 000 tpy of carbon pollution.

Together, stage one and two of the Clarke Creek wind farm would form one of the largest wind projects in Australia, expected to generate more than 1 GW of green energy, powering more than 700 000 homes, and investing around AUS$20 million in community benefits over the life of the projects.

