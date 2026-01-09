FairWind secures installation contract from Vestas

FairWind has been awarded a contract by Vestas to deliver the full installation scope for 44 turbines at Sanquhar II wind farm in Scotland.

Sanquhar II, located in Dumfries & Galloway and East Ayrshire, is a major extension of the existing Sanquhar onshore wind farm. Developed by CWP Energy Ltd, the project will be the fourth largest onshore wind farm in the UK and constitutes one of the largest investments in UK energy infrastructure.

When completed, Vestas’ EnVentus wind turbines will power over 335 000 homes annually and offset roughly 540 000 tpy of carbon dioxide.

Construction is already underway and operation is anticipated to commence in 2027 and is expected to generate 1.2 TWh/y of electricity once fully operational.

FairWind will deliver wind turbine generator installation services. The workforce will include a combination of global experts and locally hired technicians, with a mix of both experienced and entry level technicians to actively support the development of a local skilled workforce.

Sanquhar II wind farm presents unique challenges with mountainous terrain and significant distance between turbine locations. FairWind will utilise expertise from recent installations across Northern and Central Europe, with a focus on smooth project execution from start to finish through effective workforce planning, quality, and safety management, proactive communication, and early risk identification.

René Damgaard, UKIE Regional Director at FairWind, said: “We are proud to bring our global experience and technical capability to such a milestone project for Scotland’s renewable energy sector. Our teams are focused on delivering the highest standards of precision, safety, and quality and we are committed to ensuring the project is completed efficiently and responsibly. As we continue to expand our footprint in the UK, large scale developments like Sanquhar II provide stability which allows us to grow our workforce and build our local presence.

“This contract further strengthens our long-standing partnership with Vestas, and we look forward to supporting the successful delivery of such an important onshore wind development. Onshore wind remains one of the most cost-effective sources of clean energy and will play a central role in the UK’s energy transition. Once operational, Sanquhar II will provide reliable, affordable and homegrown power at a time when energy security has never been more important.”

