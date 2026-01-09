Ming Yang Smart Energy reveals fully-recyclable carbon fibre wind turbine blade

Ming Yang Smart Energy has rolled out the MySE23X, the world's first fully-recyclable carbon fibre wind turbine blade. It exceeds 110 m in size, and optimises degradation conditions and expands the recyclable material system.

Leveraging ambient temperature and pressure degradation technology, the MySE23X recyclable carbon fibre blade enables efficient chemical separation of composite materials under mild conditions using a specific degradation solution. The recyclable carbon fibre pultruded panel provides high-strength, lightweight support for the blade while ensuring complete recycling of the carbon fibre.

