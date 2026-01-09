Tilt Renewables approves Palmer wind farm for construction in 2026

Leading Australian-owned renewable energy company, Tilt Renewables, has committed to start construction in 2026 of the 288 MW Palmer wind farm, 70 km east of Adelaide.

The project will generate up to 288 MW of renewable energy, enough to power up to 142 000 homes.

Anthony Fowler, Tilt Renewables CEO, commented: “This is a huge milestone for our company and is the second wind farm project we’ve given the greenlight to in the last few weeks. It is a win for South Australia, which is leading Australia in the renewable energy transition. It is also a win for our neighbours, local communities, and First Nations people who stand to receive more than AUS$13 million in community benefits.”

Fowler added: “The Palmer wind farm has been on the drawing board for over a decade and has undergone several changes to reduce its environmental and community impacts. Technology improvements have enabled a reduction in the number of turbines from 103 to 40, reducing the area we impact while still generating a similar level of clean energy. We see Palmer as a great location because the wind resource is strong and consistent, it’s close to existing electricity transmission and is on cleared farmland so grazing can co-exist with a wind farm.”

He concluded: “Reaching a final investment decision was only possible because of the support we received from our partners and the dedication and hard work of the team at Tilt. The project is backed by a capacity investment scheme agreement with the Commonwealth and supported by a long-term power purchase agreement with AGL.”

Contract partners included turbine manufacturer, Vestas, principal contractor, BMD, and ElectraNet. Construction plans will be finalised over the next few months and construction is set to start mid-2026.

