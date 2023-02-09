Encavis acquires a German wind farm after a repowering from Energiekontor

Hamburg-based, Germany, wind and solar park operator Encavis AG, listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG, is continuing its successful co-operation with SDAX-listed Energiekontor AG. The acquired wind farm Bergheim in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, is a repowering project that can draw on long-term historical data on wind occurrence in the region and thus offers particularly predictable yields. The two wind turbines with a combined rated output of approximately 11.2 MW will generate approximately 28.1 GWh of electricity annually from the first full year of operation. This covers the average annual electricity demand of approximately 10 000 households and saves approximately 20 000 tpy of CO 2 . The commissioning of the two wind turbines is planned for the end of 4Q23.

This repowering wind farm project Bergheim, in which new wind turbines replace old ones, developed by Energiekontor, is located in the area of the towns of Bergheim and Pulheim in the Rhine-Erft district of North Rhine-Westphalia. The wind farm benefits from a state-guaranteed feed-in tariff under the renewable energy sources act (EEG) for a term of in total 20 years after commissioning. The renewable energy will be generated by two Vestas V 150-5.6 turbines with a rotor diameter of 150 m and a hub height of 166 m.

“Repowering wind projects offer particularly predictable and secure yields. Aside from the guaranteed EEG remuneration over 20 years after commissioning, the Bergheim wind farm offers additional attractive earnings potential through the possible conclusion of power purchase agreements,” said Mario Schirru, Chief Investment Officer/Chief Operating Officer of Encavis AG, welcoming the latest transaction. “With Encavis and Energiekontor, two Hanseatic companies have been successfully meeting at eye level for years. Both companies are united by their passion and conviction for the economically profitable development of renewable energies,” Schirru continued.

Hamburg-based Encavis AG and Bremen-based Energiekontor AG have already been working together successfully since November 2015. The newly acquired Bergheim wind farm is already the eighth wind project that Energiekontor has sold to Encavis. Both companies want to continue their good co-operation in the future. Together, they are making an important contribution to the energy transition in Germany and actively driving forward the expansion of renewable energies.

“We are pleased to have once again successfully concluded the sale of a wind farm project with Encavis as a reliable and long-standing partner. The repowering potential in Germany is increasing with each passing year. The sale of the repowering wind farm project illustrates that we at Energiekontor will continue to consistently exploit this potential in the future and have already secured further attractive repowering projects,” said Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG, commenting on the deal.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.