Enefit Green awards Nordex Group order for 255 MW in Estonia

The Nordex Group has received an order for 255 MW for a wind farm in Estonia from Enefit Green. The Nordex Group is to supply 38 N163/6.X turbines for the Sopi I, Sopi II, and Tootsi wind farms.

The order also includes a premium service agreement for service and maintenance of the turbines for a period of 30 years. The turbines are scheduled to go into operation at the end of 2024.

End of 2022, the Nordex Group was successful in a public tender and awarded the order by Enefit Green. Sopi I, Sopi II, and Tootsi are being built in the municipality of Nord Pärnu. With a capacity of 255 MW, the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm cluster with N163/6.X turbines will be the most powerful wind project in the Baltic states to date. Projected annual electricity production stands at some 700 GWh for approximately 200 000 households.

Chairman of the Management Board of Enefit Green, Aavo Kärmas, said: “Sopi-Tootsi wind farm will be the most modern and powerful renewable energy production area in Estonia and the Baltic States and will nearly double the current amount of wind energy produced in Estonia. Building the wind farm in good co-operation with our partners is an important step towards renewable energy target of Estonia and providing affordable green electricity to the market.”

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group, stated: “We are very pleased to be working with Enefit Green again. We are currently supplying 13 N163/5.X turbines for the 72 MW Tolpanvaara wind farm in Finland. The 255 MW wind farm will cover more than 8% of the electricity consumed in Estonia. The contract is evidence of the highly competitive standard of our technology. Enefit is acquiring our latest and most powerful technology. At the same time, the order is a huge demonstration of confidence in the joint partnership between our two companies.”

The Nordex Group last installed a wind farm with 18 MW in Estonia in 2004. This new order means that the Group can resume its presence in the country and increase it many times over.

