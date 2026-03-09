DENZAI and Vestas sign MoU

DENZAI K.K. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

The signing ceremony was held on 9 March 2026 at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), in the presence of State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Kenji Yamada. The ceremony was attended by representatives from the METI, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the Government of Denmark, Fukuoka Prefecture, the City of Kitakyushu, Hokkaido, the City of Muroran, Akita Prefecture, the City of Akita, and the GX Promotion Organization.

Through this MoU with Vestas, both companies will pursue business opportunities to provide engineering services including heavy lifting, crane placement plan-ning, crane services, and wind power construction.

The company remains committed to actively contributing to the development of offshore wind power in Japan and will further dedicate its efforts toward achieving the carbon-neutrality goals set by the Japanese government.

Kohki Uemura, President & CEO, DENZAI K.K., said: “By collaborating with Vestas, one of the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturers, we hope to help strengthen the competitiveness of offshore wind power projects in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region and contribute to project optimisation.”

Masahiro Yoshida, Executive Vice President & CSO, DENZAI K.K., added: “We are honoured to further develop our partnership with Vestas. As a company specialising in heavy machinery and logistics, DENZAI will strongly support the sustainable growth of the wind power industry in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!