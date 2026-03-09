DWS strengthens infrastructure portfolio with onshore wind farm acquisition

DWS Group, a leading European asset manager with global reach, has acquired Maaselänkangas, an onshore wind farm in Oulainen, Finland, on behalf of its European infrastructure investment strategy.

The asset was acquired from wpd Group for an undisclosed sum.

Located in the municipality of Oulainen in the North Ostrobothnia region, approximately 35 km east of Kalajoki, the wind farm has an installed capacity of 41.3 MW and has been operational since September 2024. The facility comprises seven Nordex wind turbines and is expected to generate an annual net energy output (P50) of approximately 128.6 GWh.

Peter Brodehser, Partner Investments Infrastructure at DWS, commented: “With this investment, we are taking advantage of an attractive market opportunity that offers compelling return prospects for our investors while contributing to Europe’s energy security and independence. The acquisition strengthens our diversified infrastructure portfolio and reflects our strategy of investing in core renewable assets across established European markets.”

The fully operational asset no longer carries construction risk and is expected to generate stable cash flows from the first day of operation. Its technical design meets modern European onshore wind standards and includes an anti-icing system to optimise performance under cold-climate conditions. Grid connection is provided via an approximately 5 km medium-voltage underground cable to an external substation.

The acquisition marks the seventh transaction for the European Investment Infrastructure Strategy, following investments in a solar park in Germany, three solar parks in Spain, and onshore wind farms in Germany and Sweden. The transaction further expands the strategy’s portfolio of core renewable infrastructure assets across established European markets.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global from 2025! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!