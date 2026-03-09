Interocean partners with JERA Nex bp

Interocean Marine Services, a leading provider of offshore support services, has signed a master services agreement with JERA Nex bp covering specialist marine consultancy and assurance services in support of its North Sea and global offshore wind operations.

Mobilising from Aberdeen, Interocean would be able to deliver a fully integrated suite of marine services, including assurance, engineering, offshore operations support, health, safety, security, and environment (HSSE) consultancy, and emergency response, alongside dedicated specialist support for rig moves, tanker off-take, and vessel assurance. This breadth of capability can provide scalable, world-class support to JERA Nex bp’s international offshore wind portfolio.

Alex Clark, Chief Commercial Officer at Interocean, said: “We’re proud to sup-port JERA Nex bp’s offshore wind ambitions. This scope of work reflects our deep expertise in marine assurance, engineering, and emergency response, and we’re committed to delivering the highest standards of safety, quality, and operational excellence.”

