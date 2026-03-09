WFW advises Technique Solaire on acquisition of Iberdrola Renouvelables France

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has advised Technique Solaire on its acquisition of Iberdrola Renouvelables France.

This French portfolio, acquired from Spain’s Iberdrola Group, comprises operational onshore wind projects with a total capacity of 118 MW and photovoltaic (PV) and onshore wind projects under development with a total capacity of 639 MW. The transaction also involves the transfer of 21 employees to Technique Solaire. This major strategic acquisition marks Technique Solaire’s first diversification into onshore wind power and reinforces its long-term growth model.

Founded in 2008, Technique Solaire is a renewable energy producer with a portfolio of solar PV, onshore wind, and biogas projects in France and internationally. With a team of around 310 employees, it currently operates nearly 920 MW of solar and wind assets, as well as 4 biogas production units, in France, Spain, India, and the Netherlands.

Iberdrola Group is a global energy leader with approximately 45 000 MW of installed renewable capacity worldwide and committed to clean energy and innovation.

The WFW Paris Energy team that advised Technique Solaire was led by Corporate and M&A Partner, Thomas Rabain, and by Regulatory, Public Law, and Project Partner, Laurent Battoue, assisted notably by Counsels, Antoine Bois-Minot and Anne-Kelly d’Amécourt.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global from 2025! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!