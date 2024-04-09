EDF Renewables places orders with Nordex for South African Wind projects

EDF Renewables (South Africa) a subsidiary of EDF Renouveables and Electricité de France (EDF), has placed orders with the Nordex Group for two wind energy projects in South Africa.

The Korosun 2 cluster, consisting of the Umsobomvu and Hartebeesthoek projects, will comprise 50 N163/5.X turbines with a total capacity of 295 MW. The Nordex Group will also be responsible for the maintenance and servicing of the turbines for a period of 20 years.

The Korosun 2 cluster is being built on the border of the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape provinces. Construction has started and the wind farms will be commissioned in 1Q26. Each wind farm will comprise 25 turbines with a capacity of 147.5 MW. The Nordex Group is installing the N163/5.X turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 118 metres.

"We are proud to support EDF Renewables and the expansion of wind energy in South Africa, with our N163 turbines and in so doing, contribute to reducing the country's dependence on coal," said Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

